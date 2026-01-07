West Ham United to keep Nuno Espirito Santo as manager

Despite a dismal 10-game winless streak, West Ham United are likely to stick with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo for the time being, as per Sky Sports News. The club is currently sitting at 18th position in the Premier League table, seven points from safety. However, their recent performance against Nottingham Forest was viewed as an improvement over the previous defeat against relegation rival Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Transfer focus Club hierarchy to focus on transfers, not manager's position The West Ham hierarchy will meet on Wednesday, with the discussions likely to revolve around transfers rather than Espirito Santo's future as head coach. The club has already signed two new strikers, Pablo and Taty Castellanos, for around £50 million in the past week. Pablo is represented by Jorge Mendes's agency, Gestifute, and both players were targets identified by Espirito Santo.

Upcoming matches West Ham's transfer strategy and future fixtures West Ham's transfer strategy has been to support Espirito Santo by pursuing his targets. They are also looking at Adama Traore as a potential signing. The club's next five fixtures include matches against QPR (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Sunderland (H), Chelsea (A), and Burnley (A). These games will be crucial for the team's performance in the ongoing season.

Information Forest down West Ham 2-1 Forest downed West Ham 2-1 in Matchweek 21 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Nuno's West Ham looked to be in a fine position after Murillo's own goal before Cysensio Summerville had a goal ruled out. Forest equalised through Nicolas Dominguez before Morgan Gibbs-White scored a penalty late on.