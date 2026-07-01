NZ announce squad for WI ODIs, Matthew Fisher included: Details
What's the story
New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming five-match ODI series against the West Indies. The highlight of the selection is fast bowler Matthew Fisher's maiden ODI call-up. And Jacob Duffy returns to the side after being unavailable. The series will start on July 11, with Guyana hosting the first three games. The last two ODIs will be held in Barbados.
Player profile
Fisher rewarded for his domestic performances
Fisher, the Northern Districts speedster, has been rewarded with his first ODI call-up after an impressive domestic season. He has taken 43 wickets in 25 List A matches at an average of 26. The 26-year-old has already played a Test against Zimbabwe in August 2025 and a T20I against Bangladesh in April this year but is yet to make his ODI debut.
Comeback
Duffy returns after personal break
Jacob Duffy makes his return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup final in March. The reigning Sir Richard Hadlee Medal winner was unavailable for the England Test series after the birth of his first child. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed both seamers back into the squad, saying they would bring a lot of energy and excitement.
Team leadership
Spin department bolstered by experienced campaigners
Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side, with Tom Latham returning as wicket-keeper. The spin department also features Michael Bracewell, Jayden Lennox and Dean Foxcroft. Lennox gets another overseas opportunity after impressing during his debut international series against India earlier this year. Bracewell and Mark Chapman add the required experience to the squad.
Player absences
Conway, Jamieson, Henry among notable absentees
New Zealand will be without several key players for the ODI series. Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Will O'Rourke have been rested after a heavy workload. Blair Tickner is unavailable as he undergoes ankle surgery. Devon Conway has been granted leave after the birth of his second child, while Rachin Ravindra will miss the tour as part of a pre-arranged agreement with New Zealand Cricket to participate in Major League Cricket.
Information
NZ squad for WI ODIs
New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Will Young.