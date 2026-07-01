NZ announce squad for WI ODIs, Matthew Fisher included: Details

Player absences

Conway, Jamieson, Henry among notable absentees

New Zealand will be without several key players for the ODI series. Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Will O'Rourke have been rested after a heavy workload. Blair Tickner is unavailable as he undergoes ankle surgery. Devon Conway has been granted leave after the birth of his second child, while Rachin Ravindra will miss the tour as part of a pre-arranged agreement with New Zealand Cricket to participate in Major League Cricket.