Injured players return as NZ announce squad for Bangladesh tour

New Zealand announced their white-ball squads for the impending Bangladesh tour, comprising ODIs and T20Is. Pacers Matthew Fisher, Will O'Rourke, and Blair Tickner have made a comeback after recovering from their respective injuries. According to ESPNcricinfo, off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft is also returning to the white-ball mix for the first time since April 2024. Here are further details.

Captaincy change Tom Latham to lead Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand team in the series, as regular white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner is busy with his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with Mumbai Indians. While O'Rourke returns from a back injury for three ODIs, Fisher has recovered from his shin injury and will play T20Is. And Tickner (ankle injury) has been included in both squads.

Coach's remarks Coach Rob Walter backs returning players New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his confidence in the returning players. "Will, Blair, and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection," he said. "With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key."

Advertisement

Squads A look at ODI and T20I squads ODI squad: Tom Latham (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, and Will Young. T20I squad: Tom Latham (captain), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevin Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

Advertisement