Injured players return as NZ announce squad for Bangladesh tour
What's the story
New Zealand announced their white-ball squads for the impending Bangladesh tour, comprising ODIs and T20Is. Pacers Matthew Fisher, Will O'Rourke, and Blair Tickner have made a comeback after recovering from their respective injuries. According to ESPNcricinfo, off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft is also returning to the white-ball mix for the first time since April 2024. Here are further details.
Captaincy change
Tom Latham to lead
Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand team in the series, as regular white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner is busy with his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with Mumbai Indians. While O'Rourke returns from a back injury for three ODIs, Fisher has recovered from his shin injury and will play T20Is. And Tickner (ankle injury) has been included in both squads.
Coach's remarks
Coach Rob Walter backs returning players
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his confidence in the returning players. "Will, Blair, and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection," he said. "With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key."
Squads
A look at ODI and T20I squads
ODI squad: Tom Latham (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, and Will Young. T20I squad: Tom Latham (captain), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevin Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.
Tour itinerary
Here's the full schedule
As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand will reach Dhaka on April 13. They will play the first two ODIs at Shere Bangla National Stadium on April 17 and 20. The teams will then travel to Chattogram for the third and final ODI on April 23. The T20I series will begin with two games in Chattogram on April 27 and 29, before concluding with a final match in Dhaka on May 2.