Finn Allen credits India series for T20 World Cup success

New Zealand's explosive opener Finn Allen has credited the recently concluded five-match series against India for their success in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup . The Kiwis reached the final after a dominating nine-wicket win over South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Allen hammered an unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls, helping his team chase down a target of 170 in just 12.5 overs.

Match details 'Shows importance of India series': Allen Allen's blistering innings included several sixes and boundaries, as he took on the South African attack. He credited the pre-tournament series against India for his team's preparation. "It just shows the importance of that India series the boys played before the World Cup. Five games on black soil... you can't replicate that kind of preparation," he said after New Zealand's win over South Africa.

IPL anticipation Allen eager to play more on Indian wickets Allen expressed his eagerness to play more on such wickets, especially after having played in Kolkata for the first time. He said he was elated to bat on that wicket a bit more often... It was his maiden T20I in Kolkata. It is worth noting that both Allen and Tim Seifert will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

