T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Matt Henry given paternity leave
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been given paternity leave from the ongoing men's T20 World Cup 2026. He will head home after his team's Super Eight match against England at Khettarama in Colombo, for the birth of his second child. New Zealand coach Rob Walter expressed excitement for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child.
Return prospects
Hopeful for Henry's return: Rob Walter
Walter also expressed hope that Henry would return to the squad, provided New Zealand qualifies for the semi-finals. "There's a lot of water to go under the bridge but we're hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we'll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition," he said.
Qualification scenario
New Zealand's path to semi-finals
New Zealand's semi-final qualification is dependent on their performance against England on Friday. A win would guarantee their spot and also secure them the top position in the group with five points. This would see them face the second-placed team from Group 1 in the semi-finals, ensuring both semi-finals are played in India.
Player stats
Henry's impact on the team
Henry has been a key player for New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, being their joint-highest wicket-taker with six wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.38. Overall in T20Is, Henry has claimed 49 scalps at 22.87. His absence will be felt by the team as they look to secure their place in the tournament's later stages.