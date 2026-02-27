T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Matt Henry given paternity leave 

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been given paternity leave from the ongoing men's T20 World Cup 2026 . He will head home after his team's Super Eight match against England at Khettarama in Colombo, for the birth of his second child. New Zealand coach Rob Walter expressed excitement for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child.

Return prospects Hopeful for Henry's return: Rob Walter Walter also expressed hope that Henry would return to the squad, provided New Zealand qualifies for the semi-finals. "There's a lot of water to go under the bridge but we're hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we'll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition," he said.

Qualification scenario New Zealand's path to semi-finals New Zealand's semi-final qualification is dependent on their performance against England on Friday. A win would guarantee their spot and also secure them the top position in the group with five points. This would see them face the second-placed team from Group 1 in the semi-finals, ensuring both semi-finals are played in India.

