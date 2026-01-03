Lockie Ferguson's T20 World Cup participation in doubt: Here's why

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is facing an injury crisis ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. The 34-year-old suffered a calf injury while playing for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates in Dubai on December 21. He left the field after just three balls into his second over, clutching his right calf. He was ruled out of the tournament thereafter. Here are further details.

Tournament absence Ferguson's injury impacts his participation in ongoing tournaments Ferguson's injury has ruled him out of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), raising concerns over his availability for the T20 World Cup. He was supposed to join Sydney Thunder after his ILT20 stint in UAE. After BBL, he was scheduled to play for New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in India ahead of the World Cup.

Replacement players Ferguson's absence and replacement in ongoing tournaments Ferguson, who has a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), last played for New Zealand in November 2022. He was expected to be their key player but missed out due to a hamstring injury from the previous ILT20 season. Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland expressed disappointment over Ferguson's absence and wished him a speedy recovery ahead of the World Cup.