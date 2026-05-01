3rd T20I: Bangladesh eye historic series win against New Zealand

The third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to be a crucial encounter, with the weather potentially playing a major role. If conditions allow for play, Bangladesh will look to capitalize on an under-strength New Zealand side. This match presents a historic opportunity for Bangladesh as they seek their first-ever multi-series win against New Zealand on their home turf.

Series recap Bangladesh have done well against the Kiwis Bangladesh had a stellar outing in the ODI series, winning 2-1 after coming from behind. They also started the T20I series on a high note with a thrilling chase in the first game. The middle-order batters, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Parvez Hossain were instrumental in this victory as they chased down a target of 183 runs with two overs to spare.

Opening concerns Openers need to step up for Bangladesh Despite the middle-order's success, Bangladesh's openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan need to be more aggressive in the powerplay. Their performances in the first T20I weren't as impactful as expected. Saif scored 17 off 16 balls while Tanzid managed only 20 off 25 balls. The duo will have to do better if they want to secure a series win against New Zealand.

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Team challenges New Zealand's batting and bowling struggles New Zealand's batting in the last game was dominated by Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver, who scored rapid half-centuries. However, their middle-order struggled to sustain the momentum after their departure. Stand-in captain Nick Kelly was the only one who managed to score well with a 27-ball 39. On the bowling front, New Zealand's inexperience showed as they were hit for some big overs in the first game.

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Player spotlight Key players for both teams Bangladesh's middle-order was a major concern ahead of the T20I series. However, Hridoy redeemed himself with a stellar performance alongside Parvez and Shamim in the first T20I. On the other hand, New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, who is their highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 164 wickets, had an expensive outing in the first game. He will be expected to perform better on spin-friendly conditions in Dhaka.

Probable XIs Here are the likely XIs BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c, wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol. NZ Probable XI: Tim Robison, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matt Fisher/Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister.

Stats Player focus: Here are the stats Bangladesh skipper Das owns the most T20I runs for his side. He has 2,676 runs from 121 matches at 23.47 with the help of 16 fifties. Hridoy owns 1,228 runs from 58 matches at 28.55. He has hit 6 fifties. Rishad Hossain is Bangladesh's 2nd-highest wicket-taker among spinner. He owns 73 wickets at 20.83. For a 2nd string NZ side, Ben Lister has picked 11 wickets from 13 matches at 30.81.

Information Here's the H2H record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 21 times in T20Is. New Zealand have dominated the rivalry with 15 wins. The Tigers own 5 wins with one game not seeing a result.