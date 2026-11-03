NZ vs IND, Auckland ODI: Key player matchups
What's the story
After a high-scoring T20I leg, New Zealand and India will clash in the ODI series. The first ODI of the five-match series will be hosted by Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. While the Kiwis are coming off a 2-3 T20I series defeat, India are backed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's presence. Here are the key player matchups.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Matt Henry
Rohit facing a fired-up Matt Henry in Eden Park's challenging conditions will certainly draw the cricket fanatics.
While Rohit would look to replicate his Lord's classic, Henry's pace and swing will pose a threat to him.
According to Cricinfo, Henry has dismissed Rohit twice in seven ODI innings. The latter averages 29.5 in this battle.
#2
Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson
New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has returned to the ODI setup after recovering from a back injury. The tall seamer would also be lethal on the spicy Auckland deck.
The battle between him and Kohli, which has made headlines in the past, will once again take center stage.
According to Cricinfo, Jamieson has dismissed Kohli once in six ODI innings.
#3
Daryl Mitchell vs Mohammed Siraj
On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj will be leading India's pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh.
Siraj, who has been out of action, knows how to take wickets from the new ball.
With his swing and pace, he will certainly challenge Daryl Mitchell, who has four ODI tons against India.
Notably, Siraj has dismissed Mitchell once in six ODI innings.
#4
Shreyas Iyer vs Mitchell Santner
In pace-friendly conditions, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner would aim to provide some crucial breakthroughs with his left-arm spin.
It will be interesting to see how he bowls to Shreyas Iyer, who has been among the best batters against spin.
While the Indian batter averages 82 against Santner, the latter has dismissed him once in seven innings.