2nd Test: New Zealand, India clash in Christchurch decider
What's the story
After a disappointing draw in the first Test, India are gearing up for another attempt to secure a rare Test victory in New Zealand. The second and final match of the series will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, from November 27 (3:30am IST). The Indian team had come close to winning the first Test but failed to capitalize on its dominant position.
Match readiness
Weather and pitch
The weather in Christchurch has been unpredictable, with heavy rain on Thursday. This forced the Kiwis to cancel their morning training session while India practiced indoors.
The rain cleared up eventually, allowing India to get some outdoor practice at Hagley.
The pitch for the second Test is expected to have a good grass cover on top, which could favor bowlers. While Wellington had similar conditions, the wicket flattened out.
India
Will India include Siraj, Jadeja?
Despite being among the wickets and India's fittest pacers, Mohammed Siraj was dropped in Wellington. It remains to be seen if he will get some action.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's omission has also been making the headlines. Will he be picked over Washington Sundar?
Likely XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.
NZ
NZ unlikely to change combination
New Zealand are unlikely to alter their combination for the Christchurch.
Although Jacob Duffy entered unwanted lists with his 1/201 in India's only innings, he is unlikely to be dropped.
Probable XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy.
Series
India eye rare series win
India's first-ever series win on foreign soil came against New Zealand in 1968. The team has had a tough time ever since.
Their second and only other Test series win in NZ came in 2009 under Dhoni. In the 2019/20 season, India's last Test tour to NZ, India suffered a 0-2 defeat under Virat Kohli.
Notably, Shubman Gill was part of that squad.
Record
Overall head-to-head record
Between 1955 and 2026, the two teams have clashed in 66 Tests, with India winning 22.
New Zealand have won 16 Tests, and 28 were drawn. While India lead the record 17-5 at home, they trail 5-10 across 25 Tests in New Zealand.
India have won only one Test in the nation since 1976. Notably, the Kiwis also beat India in the 2021 WTC final in Southampton.
Performers
Performers in spotlight
In Wellington, Pant broke a ton of records with his century. He became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.
He contributed to India's 720/9d, the highest innings total against India in Tests.
Padikkal also extended his terrific run with a magnificent half-century. He is India's highest run-scorer this year with an average of 102.00.
According to Cricinfo, Siraj has been part of India's previous 10 victories outside Asia.
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