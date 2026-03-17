NZ bounce back, beat SA in Hamilton T20I: Key stats

After losing the series opener, New Zealand defeated South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts racked up 175/6 in 20 overs, riding on Devon Conway 's half-century and a clutch knock from Josh Clarkson. In response, SA's inexperienced top order fell after a quiet start. They were down to 67/5 and eventually perished for 107. Here are the key stats.

Start Steady start for NZ Electing to field, SA were unable to produce an early breakthrough. NZ openers Conway and Tom Latham added a 48-run opening stand before the latter fell to Keshav Maharaj in the seventh over. While Tim Robinson's stay was also short, Nick Kelly smashed a clutch 12-ball 21 to up the ante. However, his dismissal left NZ reeling at 92/3 in the 11th over.

Conway Conway takes NZ past 120 Conway didn't let the momentum swing and added a 28-run stand with skipper Mitchell Santner. NZ, who had a set launchpad at 120/3 in the 15th over, lost Santner to Ottneil Baartman. In the very next over, Conway fell to Wiaan Mulder after top-edging one to the wicket-keeper. His 60-run knock had 5 fours and 2 sixes. The Black Caps eventually slumped to 124/5.

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Numbers Conway smashes maiden T20I fifty against SA Conway raced to his maiden half-century against South Africa in T20I cricket. Overall, he smashed his 13th T20I fifty. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi opener has racked up 1,800 runs from 68 T20Is (62 innings) at an average of 35.29. His strike rate is under 130. Overall, Conway has more than 7,000 runs in T20s.

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Information NZ ace final two overs At 140/6 in nearly 18 overs, NZ required the lower middle order to go all out. And Cole McConchie and Josh Clarkson paved the way with impactful knocks. The latter's 9-ball 26 (2 fours and 2 sixes) meant NZ finished at 175/6.

Innings SA collapse despite Linde's lone exploits SA openers Wiaan Mulder and Connor Esterhuizen struggled to score freely in the Powerplay. They both departed by the sixth over. McConchie, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, and Santner triggered SA's collapse thereafter. Barring George Linde, none of the Proteas batters were impactful. Ferguson and Sears cleaned up the tail, with SA managing 107 in 15.3 overs. Linde slammed a 12-ball 33.