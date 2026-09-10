Champions League 2026-27, Arsenal claim 1-0 victory over Napoli: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal kicked off their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Napoli. The Gunners were dominant throughout the match but had to wait until Martin Odegaard's stunning strike in the second half to secure all three points. The goal, Odegaard's fourth in five games this season, came after a period of missed opportunities for Mikel Arteta's side.
Match highlights
Arsenal dominate but fail to score in 1st half
Despite dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities, Arsenal struggled to find the back of the net.
Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino were among those who missed clear-cut chances in the first half, while Piero Hincapie shot over from close range after the break.
However, with the dominance from Arteta's side, it was looking likely the visitors will score first after the break.
Late drama
Odegaard's goal hands Arsenal lead
Odegaard finally broke the deadlock with a low shot from the edge of the box after a quick one-two with substitute Christos Tzolis.
Noni Madueke, another substitute, missed a one-on-one chance while Tzolis's follow-up was blocked on the line.
In the dying minutes of the match, former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne had a rare Napoli chance but chose to cross instead of shooting.
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Arsenal have a 100% win record across competitions this season
The 1-0 victory over Napoli helped Arsenal extend their streak to 5 matches across competitions this season. Arsenal won the season-opening FA Community Shield against Manchester City before winning three successive games in the Premier League. And now, they overcame Napoli.
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Here are the match stats
From 5 attempts, hosts Napoli had three shots on target. Arsenal managed 26 attempts with 8 shots on target. Arsenal had a staggering 52 touches in the opposition box and a possession worth 57.7%. Arsenal completed 558 passes in the match.
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Key numbers for Odegaard and Tzolis
In 239 matches for Arsenal, Odegaard has now scored 46 goals across all competitions. Meanwhile, Arsenal's new summer recruit Tzolis has now provided four assists in just five appearances for the club.
Twitter Post
1-0!
The Italian Job ✅ pic.twitter.com/xs3yiwZRfr— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 9, 2026