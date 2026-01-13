How Virat Kohli has fared at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium

India will aim for an ODI series against New Zealand in the second match, which will be played at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14. Virat Kohli , who smashed a match-winning half-century in the series opener, will once again have the spotlight. Notably, Kohli is the highest run-scorer on this ground. Have a look at his ODI stats at the Rajkot venue.

Runs Most runs in Rajkot According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only batter to have hammered over 200 runs at Niranjan Shah Stadium. In four matches here, the 37-year-old has racked up 226 runs at an incredible average of 56.50. His tally includes 3 half-centuries. Only two other players have more than 150 runs at this venue in the format.

Score Guiding India to victory As of now, Nirajan Shah Stadium in Rakot has hosted four ODIs between 2013 and 2023. Notably, India won only one of those games, losing to Australia, South Africa, and England. They beat Australia by 36 runs in January 2020. In India's only win here, Kohli scored 78 off 76 balls, laced with 6 fours. He added a century stand with Shikhar Dhawan.