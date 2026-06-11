Men's ODI World Cup 2027 to begin on October 4

Venue allocation

SA, Zimbabwe, and Namibia to host the tournament

According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa is expected to host the majority of matches in the tournament, with at least 41 out of 54 games likely to be played there. Zimbabwe and Namibia will also host some matches, with the former staging between eight and 10 games and the latter hosting three. Zimbabwe will now have three venues instead of two, with Victoria Falls joining Harare Sports Club and Queens in Bulawayo.