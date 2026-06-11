Men's ODI World Cup 2027 to begin on October 4
What's the story
The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup will take place from October 4 to November 21, ESPNcricinfo reported. The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The dates were provisionally marked into the calendar and agreed upon during an ICC board meeting in Ahmedabad last May. However, the final details are expected to be confirmed at the ICC's AGM in Edinburgh this July.
Venue allocation
SA, Zimbabwe, and Namibia to host the tournament
According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa is expected to host the majority of matches in the tournament, with at least 41 out of 54 games likely to be played there. Zimbabwe and Namibia will also host some matches, with the former staging between eight and 10 games and the latter hosting three. Zimbabwe will now have three venues instead of two, with Victoria Falls joining Harare Sports Club and Queens in Bulawayo.
Tournament history
First ODI World Cup in Africa since 2003
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be the first in Africa since the 2003 tournament. Australia won that edition, beating the Sourav Ganguly-led India in the final. However, South Africa has hosted other international cricket events such as the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2009, and the Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. Zimbabwe and Namibia recently co-hosted the Under-19 Men's World Cup this year.
Format details
A look at the format of the tournament
The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup will return to a 14-team format after being played between 10 teams in the last two editions. The teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. As Full Members, South Africa and Zimbabwe automatically qualify for the tournament, while Namibia is part of the qualification process.