England batters to score maiden ODI half-century after turning 36

At 38 years and 254 days, Geoffrey Boycott remains the oldest Englishman to have scored their maiden half-century in ODIs, according to Cricbuzz.

His maiden fifty came in the 1979 Prudential World Cup final against the West Indies at Lord's.

Viv Richards's unbeaten 138 (157) powered the Windies to 286/9 in 60 overs.

Boycott (57) and Mike Brearley (64) then added a 129-run opening stand for England. However, they collapsed for 194.