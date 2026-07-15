England batters to score maiden ODI half-century after turning 36
What's the story
All-rounder Liam Dawson rescued England with a fighting half-century in the 1st ODI against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored a brilliant 68 after England, electing to bat, were down to 107-6. Scoring his maiden half-century, he added 121 runs with Joe Root. Although England lost, Dawson became only the second Englishman to score their maiden ODI fifty after turning 36.
#1
Geoffrey Boycott: 38 years and 245 days
At 38 years and 254 days, Geoffrey Boycott remains the oldest Englishman to have scored their maiden half-century in ODIs, according to Cricbuzz.
His maiden fifty came in the 1979 Prudential World Cup final against the West Indies at Lord's.
Viv Richards's unbeaten 138 (157) powered the Windies to 286/9 in 60 overs.
Boycott (57) and Mike Brearley (64) then added a 129-run opening stand for England. However, they collapsed for 194.
#2
Liam Dawson: 36 years and 135 days
As mentioned, Dawson joined Boycott on this elite list with his knock against India at Edgbaston.
The spin-bowling all-rounder scored 68 off 83 balls (6 fours and 1 six), powering England to 258. However, the hosts lost by six wickets.
At 36 years and 135 days, Dawson became the second-oldest Englishman to score their maiden half-century in the format.
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Another feat for Dawson
Dawson's 68 is the second-highest score by an England batter against India while batting at No. 8 or lower in ODIs. He is only behind Sam Curran, who scored 95 at this position in the 2021 Pune affair.