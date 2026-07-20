Who is India's oldest centurion in ODI history?
What's the story
Amid the growing speculations around his retirement, Rohit Sharma answered his detractors with a fitting ODI century at Lord's. Rohit smashed an incredible 138 as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 39-year-old is now India's oldest centurion in ODI history.
#1
Rohit Sharma: 39y 80d
At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit is now the oldest Indian to score an ODI century, according to ESPNcricinfo. No other Indian has scored an ODI ton after turning 39.
Rohit's 138 off 110 balls (17 fours and 5 sixes) was historic as he became the first Indian to reach three figures at the Home of Cricket.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 38y 327d
At Lord's, Rohit surpassed legend Sachin Tendulkar, who set this record in 2012.
India's 2012 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur saw Tendulkar score a century, his 100th and final in international cricket.
At 38 years and 327 days, the Master Blaster scored 114 off 147 balls (12 fours and 1 six).
However, the hosts chased down 290, winning by five wickets.
Do you know?
Rohit's unique record
It is worth noting that Rohit is the only Indian to have slammed multiple centuries after turning 38 in ODIs. He slammed an unbeaten 121 against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground last year, aged 38 years and 178 days.