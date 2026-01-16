Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner to leave at season's end

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The Austrian coach, who led Palace to an FA Cup victory last May, said he wants a "new challenge" after nearly two years at Selhurst Park. Glasner had informed Palace owner Steve Parish as early as October about his decision not to extend his contract.

Clarification Glasner's decision not influenced by January transfers Glasner's announcement comes amid speculation over his future, fueled by public frustrations with transfer business during last summer's window. He hinted at a failure to build on last season's FA Cup win and only their second-ever European season. However, he clarified that his decision to leave wasn't influenced by January transfers and he hasn't spoken to any other club about his next move.

Future prospects Glasner hopes announcement will improve team's performance Glasner revealed he kept the news of his departure under wraps due to the club's busy schedule in late 2025. He only told his players earlier today ahead of their trip to Sunderland. The manager hopes that this announcement will bring "clarity" and help improve their current form, having failed to win any of their last nine games in all competitions.

Words It's important to have clarity: Glasner "A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break. "We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract," he told at a press conference on Friday. "We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It's best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. I told the team today, because I think now it's important to have clarity."

Information Palace are 13th in the Premier League standings Palace are placed 13th in the Premier League standings this season. After 21 matches, the Eagles own 7 wins, 7 draws and 7 defeats. They have collected 28 points. They have lost three of their last 5 league games (D2).

