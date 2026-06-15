Robinson was Player of the Match at Lord's

Ollie Robinson ruled out of 2nd NZ Test with injury

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Jun 15, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to right knee soreness. The injury comes as a major setback for the 32-year-old pacer, who made a stellar return to international cricket in the series opener at Lord's. In his first Test in over two years, Robinson had taken seven wickets and even claimed three wickets in his first over.