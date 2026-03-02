'Special journey': Samson on his record-breaking T20 World Cup innings

Samson scored an unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls, leading India to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in their T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The innings was a record-breaking one for India in men's T20 World Cup run chases, surpassing Virat Kohli's previous best of 82 not out against Australia (2016) and Pakistan (2022). This knock also meant that India advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing edition.

Career highs and lows Samson's T20I career and the ongoing T20 World Cup Samson made his T20I debut in 2015 but has only played 59 matches over the last 11 years. He started the current T20 World Cup as a backup opener but was given a chance against Namibia. After India lost heavily to South Africa, they decided to play all three top-order batters against Zimbabwe in Chennai, giving Samson another opportunity.

Match details A match-winning knock from Samson In the match against West Indies, India were chasing a target of 196 runs. The team lost Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and captain Suryakumar Yadav early in the innings. However, Samson held his ground and played a stellar knock to take India home. His unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls was crucial in securing the victory.

Game strategy More on his stellar knock Samson's innings was characterized by a calm and composed approach. He didn't rush or panic, and whenever pressure built up, he would hit a boundary to relieve it. "one of the greatest days of my life," Samson described his ecstasy after the match. "I never felt that I would do something special like this but I was just focusing on my role."

Personal growth 'I've always had a very special journey' Samson's journey has been filled with ups and downs, but he never stopped believing in himself. He said, "I've always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs," adding that he kept doubting himself but also kept believing. "I've only played maybe 50-60 games, but I've seen around 100 games. I've seen the greatest people finish games and how they change their game according to the game."