Osaka defeated Daria Kasatkina (Image Source: X/@WTA)

Naomi Osaka downs Daria Kasatkina, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:12 pm Jul 03, 202607:12 pm

What's the story

Fourteenth seed Naomi Osaka has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She achieved this feat by defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 in just 65 minutes on Friday. With this win, Osaka has now made it to the second week of all four Grand Slam tournaments at least once. This is her ninth such achievement overall and third at Australian Open (two titles), one each at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and four times at US Open (two titles).