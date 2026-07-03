Naomi Osaka downs Daria Kasatkina, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Fourteenth seed Naomi Osaka has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She achieved this feat by defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 in just 65 minutes on Friday. With this win, Osaka has now made it to the second week of all four Grand Slam tournaments at least once. This is her ninth such achievement overall and third at Australian Open (two titles), one each at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and four times at US Open (two titles).
Match details
Osaka starts the match on a high
Osaka's latest victory came against former world number eight and 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Kasatkina. The two players had met thrice before on hard and clay courts, with Osaka now extending her lead over Kasatkina to 4-0 on the WTA Tour. In the match, Osaka used her power to take a commanding lead of 6-1, 3-1 while dropping just five points on serve in the first set.
Information
Kasatkina tries to make a comeback
Despite being pushed to the wall, Kasatkina tried to extend the rallies and hit back with her forehand. She even managed a brilliant lob to level things at 3-3. However, Osaka broke again for 4-3 after a three-deuce tussle and cruised to victory from there.
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3rd Japanese player with this record
As per Opta, Osaka is the third Japanese in the Open Era to reach the women's singles fourth round at all four Majors after Ai Sugiyama and Kimiko Date.
Numbers
77-27 win-loss record for Osaka at Grand Slams
Osaka has reached her maiden 4th round at Wimbledon. She now owns a win-loss record of 10-5 here at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Osaka has raced to a 77-27 win-loss record. Notably, Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner, having last lifted the Australian Open title in 2021. She holds a 4-0 win-loss record at Slam finals.