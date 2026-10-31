2nd Unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal slams 80 vs NZ-A
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal scored a solid 80 for India A in the first innings of their second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The left-handed batsman, who had scored 199 runs in the second innings of the first match of this series, batted at No.3 and hit 12 fours during his 140-ball stay at the crease. He added a partnership of 91 runs with B Sai Sudharsan (41) for the second wicket.
Dismissals
Disappointing day for Jaiswal and Ravichandran
Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day for Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran.
Both were dismissed for ducks by Fraser Sheat in their respective first deliveries.
Jaiswal, who is likely to open for India in the first Test against New Zealand next month, had scored 17 and 5 in the first unofficial Test.
His early dismissal brought Padikkal in the middle, and the southpaw made a significant mark.
Stats
Padikkal's numbers in FC cricket
Padikkal missed out on his 13th ton in First-Class cricket.
Across 63 First-Class matches, the left-handed batter has raced to 4,620 runs at an average of around 45.
This was his 24th half-century. Padikkal has also played four Tests for India, scoring 416 runs at 69.66.
He made his Test debut in 2024.
Test success
Three tons on Sri Lanka tour
Padikkal was among India's star performers on their Sri Lanka tour in August.
He scored two centuries during the series, earning the Player-of-the-Series award.
The three-match unofficial Test series between New Zealand A and India A is a build-up to the upcoming two-match Test series between New Zealand and India in New Zealand, starting November 19.