2nd Unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal slams 80 vs NZ-A

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day for Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran.

Both were dismissed for ducks by Fraser Sheat in their respective first deliveries.

Jaiswal, who is likely to open for India in the first Test against New Zealand next month, had scored 17 and 5 in the first unofficial Test.

His early dismissal brought Padikkal in the middle, and the southpaw made a significant mark.