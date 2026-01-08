SL vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Match preview, head-to-head and stats

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the second T20I of the series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on January 9. The match is set to start at 7:00pm IST. Sri Lanka had a disappointing start to the new year as they lost their first match by six wickets with 20 balls remaining. Janith Liyanage was the standout performer for Sri Lanka with a score of 40 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga contributed both with bat and ball.

Match analysis Pakistan's strong performance in the series opener Pakistan had a stellar start to the series, with their bowling attack leading the way in the first innings. Sahibzada Farhan's aggressive batting during the powerplay was instrumental in Pakistan's victory. Shadab Khan also made significant contributions with both bat and ball. Despite some concerns over their batting, Pakistan's bowling performance overshadowed those worries.

Player spotlight Player focus: Key stats of Sri Lankan duo For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka is a key player to watch out for. He is Sri Lanka's top scorer with 2,357 T20I runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 126.78. He owns one hundred and 18 fifties. Hasaranga leads the way for his side with 147 scalps from 91 matches at 15.87. He has picked four four-fers. In 10 matches against Pakistan, Hasaranga has 19 scalps at 13.52.

Player spotlight (2) Player focus: Key stats of Pakistan trio Salman Mirza has been a revelation for Pakistan, taking 19 wickets in T20Is at an average of 14.89 and an economy rate of just over six runs per over. Abrar Ahmed has picked 40 wickets from 30 matches at 18.12. He owns an economy rate of 6.69. Overall in the 20-over format, Farhan has amassed 4,493 runs at 33.78. He has hammered 30 fifties (100s: 6).