2nd T20I, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Match preview and stats
What's the story
The second T20I match of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday at Rawalpindi. After a disappointing start to the series, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back and level things up. In the first match, Pakistan chased down a target of 182 runs, leaving Sri Lanka with plenty of room for improvement. Here are the key details ahead of the 2nd encounter.
Team dynamics
Pakistan likely to stick with winning combination
Pakistan, who lead the series 1-0, are likely to stick with their winning combination.
The team includes Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Imran, Razaullah, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.
In the first T20I match against Sri Lanka on Friday, Pakistan rode on skipper Farhan's 89 and Sadaqat's 50 to get the job done.
Team adjustments
Sri Lanka expected to make changes in their playing XI
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are expected to make some changes in their lineup.
The team comprises Lahiru Udara, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Sineth Jayawardena, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.
Sri Lanka need an all-round show and put up a fight. Batting, in particular, needs improvement.
Match conditions
Pitch report, weather conditions and H2H record
The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been known to favor fast bowlers, with its extra grass.
A similar character is expected for the fresh strip on Sunday.
The weather is also likely to remain pleasant, making it a perfect day for cricket.
Across 31 meetings, Pakistan own a 19-12 win-loss record against the Lankans.
In Pakistan, it's 4-4 from 8 meetings. Notably, the two sides have played four times in Rawalpindi with Pakistan leading 3-1, as per Cricinfo.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
In 8 matches against Sri Lanka, Farhan owns 385 runs at 55. He has 3 fifties (100s: 1).
Notably, Farhan is set to appear in his 50th match for Pakistan. From 49 appearances, he has scored 1,405 runs at 30.54 (50s: 11, 100s: 2).
Lahiru Udara hammered a prolific 91-run knock in the 1st encounter for Sri Lanka.
Lahiru's 91 saw him race past the 2,000-run mark in T20s. Lahiru owns 2,010 runs from 94 matches at 23.92.
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