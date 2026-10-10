2nd T20I, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Match preview and stats

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been known to favor fast bowlers, with its extra grass.

A similar character is expected for the fresh strip on Sunday.

The weather is also likely to remain pleasant, making it a perfect day for cricket.

Across 31 meetings, Pakistan own a 19-12 win-loss record against the Lankans.

In Pakistan, it's 4-4 from 8 meetings. Notably, the two sides have played four times in Rawalpindi with Pakistan leading 3-1, as per Cricinfo.