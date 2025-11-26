T20I Tri-series, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview and stats

The sixth T20I of the 2025 tri-series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST. Pakistan have already qualified for the final after winning all of their three matches in this series so far. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need a win to secure their place in the final, as a loss would eliminate them from contention. Here's more.

Team analysis Pakistan are the favorites in this contest Sahibzada Farhan has been the standout performer for Pakistan in this series. He owns scores worth 16, 80* and 63. On the bowling front, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz have impressed with their performances. Nawaz's all-round skills have been crucial for Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka started poorly, losing to both Zimbabwe and Pakistan. Thereafter, they beat Zimbabwe in their 3rd match of the series to keep hopes alive of qualifying for the final.

Skipper Are SL considering moving on from Asalanka as T20I captain? As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka may sack T20 captain Charith Asalanka two months out from a home World Cup. Chief selector Upul Tharanga stated that no decision over the captaincy had yet been made. However, he confirmed that the selectors were mulling changes. "We have to weigh our best options after this series," said Tharanga to ESPNcricinfo. "With a World Cup so close we can't make a lot of big changes. The selectors, after talking to the coach, will have to make a decision on what's best for the team."

Information A look at the H2H record The two teams have met each other 25 times in T20Is to date. The Men in Green have won 15 matches compared to Sri Lanka's tally of 10.

Performance Pakistan have played well of late Since losing in the final of the Asia Cup T20s, Pakistan have played well. Just before this Tri-series, the Pakistan cricket team defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series at home. Before that, they edged past South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home. Pakistan also overcame South Africa 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. They also drew 1-1 in a two-match Test series involving the Proteas.

Squads A look at the two squads Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad. Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha.