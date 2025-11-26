Sanju Samson slams his 50th half-century in T20s: Key stats

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 season saw Sanju Samson shine in Round 1. The Kerala opener floored Odisha in his side's 10-wicket win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B, Lucknow. The match on Wednesday saw Odisha score 176/7 in 20 overs. In response, Samson scored a fine 51* alongside Rohan Kunnummal, who hammered an unbeaten 60-ball 121. Here's more.

Key contributions Samson and Kunnummal contribute to Kerala's win Samson also had a major role to play in his team's 10-wicket win over Odisha. He scored an unbeaten 51 off 41 balls while his opening partner Kunnummal stole the show with a blistering 121*. They added an unbeaten 177 runs for the opening wicket. Both players complemented each other well and toyed with the Odisha bowlers. They got the job done in just 16.3 overs.

Stats 56 fifty-plus scores for Samson in T20s Samson's 51* had six fours and a six. He struck at 124.39. With this knock, Samson has raced to a tally of 7,814 runs from 314 T20s (297 innings) at 29.82. This was his 50th fifty in T20s. He also owns 6 tons. As many as 995 of his T20 runs have come for India in T20Is from 51 matches (43 innings). He owns three tons and three fifties in T20Is.

Do you know? Samson slams his 18th fifty in SMAT As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson now owns 18 fifties in SMAT. Playing his 78th match, he has raced to 1,885 runs at 29.45. He has smoked 77 sixes and 165 fours with his strike rate being 127.45.