India slump to historic low in Test cricket: Unwanted records

In a historic event, South Africa routed India 2-0 in the two-match Test series after winning in Guwahati. The Proteas won the 2nd Test after successfully defending 548. They bowled India out for 140 on the final day. This marked India's first home Test series defeat at the hands of South Africa in 25 years. India have slumped to a historic low in Tests.

Defeat India's biggest defeat in Tests India lost the 2nd Test by a mammoth 408 runs, their biggest margin of defeat in terms of runs, according to ESPNcricinfo. This was also the first instance of India losing a Test by a margin of 350-plus runs. The previous lowest margin was 342 against Australia from the 2004 Nagpur Test. India lost by 341 runs to Pakistan in the 2006 Karachi Test.

Information Rare series defeat to South Africa As mentioned, India lost won their first Test series to South Africa at home since March 2000, when the Proteas won 2-0. This was SA's only series victory in the nation in Test history.

Series sweep Two series sweeps in successive years With Gautam Gambhir at the helm, India have been swept across two different Test series in successive years. New Zealand routed India 3-0 in their own backyard last year. According to Cricbuzz, the last instance of India losing two home Test series for two consecutive years was over four decades ago - vs West Indies (1983) and vs England (1984/85).

Information India in downward spiral at home Before 2024, India had suffered only one Test series sweep at home, when SA routed them 2-0 in 2000. Last year, New Zealand handed India their first-ever 3-0 Test series whitewash on Indian soil.

Information No Indian centurion in the series According to Cricbuzz, the one against SA was only the third home series for India with no individual century in Test history. The previous such instance came in the 1995/96 series against New Zealand.