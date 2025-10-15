ICC Women's World Cup: Rain denies Pakistan victory over England

Rain played spoilsport in Match 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Pakistan were dominant against England and looked well set for a win. However, rain had the final say, denying them victory. England scored 133/9 in 31 overs. In response, Pakistan were 34/0 in their revised target of 113. Rain forced a no result.

Summary Rain plays spoilsport England were 79/7 after 25 overs before rain stopped play. The match was then reduced to 31 overs a side. England got to 133/9 from 75/5 in the six overs they batted after resumption. Pakistan openers then started well and scored 34 runs in 6.4 overs before rain came falling down again. The match was then called off.

Match England manage 133/9 as Fatima Sana shines with the ball England lost wickets at regular intervals to be pegged back. Pakistan had a tight grip on England before rain intervened. England's Charlie Dean ended up as the side's top scorer with a knock of 33. For Pakistan, their skipper Fatima Sana picked a four-fer. She claimed 4/27 from 6 overs. Sadia Iqbal managed 2/16 from her six overs (2 maidens).