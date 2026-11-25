Rizwan, Imam among senior Pakistan players staring at uncertain futures
What's the story
Pakistan men's cricket team head coach Mike Hesson has hinted that the international careers of several senior players could be coming to an end. The list includes former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, opener Imam-ul-Haq, and spinner Noman Ali. This comes as part of Hesson's plans to rebuild the national side across formats.
Contract changes
These players lose PCB central contracts
The omission of Rizwan, Shan, Imam, and Noman from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) central contracts has sparked speculation about a major shift in Hesson's plans.
Young batter Saim Ayub, pacers Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad, and all-rounder Aamer Jamal were also left out.
Despite senior selector Aaqib Javed's insistence that central contracts don't determine national team selection, sources suggest otherwise behind closed doors.
Future plans
It is curtains for these players
A PCB source told PTI that Hesson has made his position clear to the selectors and chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
The source said, "It is curtains for Rizwan, Shan, Noman, Imam and others."
They added that performances in domestic cricket may not be enough to change Hesson's mind.
The coach is also said to be concerned about some players' attitude and willingness to follow team plans.
Player performance
Saim Ayub's case highlights Hesson's expectations
Saim Ayub's case highlights Hesson's expectations.
While PCB said the young batter had decided to take a break from cricket, the source claimed Hesson asked him to work harder on his skills if he wanted to return.
Other players have also been asked to reconsider their approach, especially their ability to follow coaching staff instructions and perform on the field.
Key player
Babar Azam remains part of Pakistan's plans
Despite recent struggles with the bat, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains a key part of Hesson's plans.
The source said, "Hesson believes a quality batter like Babar will sooner or later rediscover his best form."
They added that Babar is an integral part of the team's plans for next year's assignments and major ODI tournaments, including the World Cup.