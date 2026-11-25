A PCB source told PTI that Hesson has made his position clear to the selectors and chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The source said, "It is curtains for Rizwan, Shan, Noman, Imam and others."

They added that performances in domestic cricket may not be enough to change Hesson's mind.

The coach is also said to be concerned about some players' attitude and willingness to follow team plans.