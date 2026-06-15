Women's T20 WC: Pakistan coach reacts to 'no handshake' controversy

Positive outlook

Pakistan optimistic despite defeat

Despite the loss, Riaz was optimistic about his team's performance. He said there are some glimpses of positivity and they will take that forward. "We know it is always going to be a game of nerves, and I think we are working hard on it," he added. Pakistan were asked to chase down a target of 171 but fell short, with Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul earning her the Player of the Match award.