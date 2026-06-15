Women's T20 WC: Pakistan coach reacts to 'no handshake' controversy
What's the story
The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, was a one-sided affair. Harmanpreet Kaur's team won by 64 runs. However, the absence of handshakes between players from both teams has been a major talking point since the Asia Cup 2025. At the toss, Harmanpreet and Fatima Sana didn't even look at each other or exchange greetings.
Coach's response
Wahab Riaz on handshake controversy
Pakistan's head coach Wahab Riaz was asked about the absence of handshakes. The former pacer said he doesn't know why the players don't greet each other, but added that it won't make a "big difference." Responding to a reporter's question about the relationship between the two teams, Riaz said he left cricket long ago and isn't aware of why they don't shake hands.
Game focus
Riaz reflects on Pakistan's performance in the match
Riaz further said, "I don't know the reason for not shaking hands. But I think if things want to move like this, let's go like that. It won't make a big difference." He also reflected on his team's performance in the match. Following Pakistan's defeat, he pointed out that the team gave away 15-20 runs by having an extra fielder in the last two overs inside the circle.
Positive outlook
Pakistan optimistic despite defeat
Despite the loss, Riaz was optimistic about his team's performance. He said there are some glimpses of positivity and they will take that forward. "We know it is always going to be a game of nerves, and I think we are working hard on it," he added. Pakistan were asked to chase down a target of 171 but fell short, with Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul earning her the Player of the Match award.