India claim seventh win over Pakistan in Women's T20 WC
What's the story
India started their 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Electing to bat, the Women in Blue racked up 170/6 (20 overs). Smriti Mandhana slammed a fine half-century, and Richa Ghosh followed it up with a whirlwind finish. Despite a strong start, Pakistan could manage 106. Deepti Sharma led India's concerted bowling effort with a fifer.
Chase
Pakistan collapse despite positive start
Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza gave Pakistan the required start in the chase. Despite losing the latter, Pakistan were 52/1 after six overs. The end of fielding restrictions brought two more wickets in Ayesha Zafar and Saira Jabeen. Deepti and Shree Charani struck in quick succession. Pakistan's chase went south thereafter. Muneeba, who was well set at 41, departed with an untimely run-out, leaving Pakistan at 75/4.
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Pakistan perish for 106
In the 12th over, Shafali Verma dismissed Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who promoted herself at No. 6. Natalia Pervaiz's dismissal in the 13th over reduced Pakistan to 79/6. Deepti cleaned up Pakistan's tail, finishing with a fifer.
Do you know?
Pakistan's record Powerplay total
Pakistan's 52 is their highest total in the Powerplay (1-6 overs) in Women's T20 World Cups. This also became Pakistan's highest total in this phase against India in WT20Is.
Innings
Mandhana rescues India
Batting first, India had a perfect start as Shafali smashed a first-ball maximum off Sadia Iqbal. However, Iqbal dismissed Shafali on the last ball. Jemimah Rodrigues also fell to Tasmia Rubab, leaving India at 18/2. Mandhana counter-attacked with her endearing inside-out strokes thereafter. She took calculated risks, taking India past 100. In the 14th over, Rameen Shamim dismissed Mandhana, who smashed a 44-ball 68.
Numbers
Fifth half-century in the tournament
Mandhana, having smashed a 44-ball 68, recorded her fifth half-century in the Women's T20 World Cup. Playing her 26th match in the tournament, the Indian opener now has 592 runs at an average of 23.68. Her strike rate reads 117.92. Mandhana is only behind Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj in terms of runs for India in the Women's T20 World Cup.
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Record score against Pakistan
According to Cricbuzz, Mandhana's 68 is now the second-highest individual score for India against Pakistan in WT20Is. This is behind Mithali Raj's 73* in Bangkok in the 2016 Asia Cup.
Finish
Harmanpreet, Ghosh steer India
Mandhana added 91 runs off 63 balls with Harmanpreet. The Indian captain took over once Mandhana departed. While Bharti Fulmali's stint ended early, Harmanpreet propelled India past 120. However, she fell to her counterpart Fatima Sana for 36 (35). Although India slumped to 123/5, Richa Ghosh's blistering finish powered the side. She smashed a 17-ball 34 (5 fours and 1 six).
Milestone
Harmanpreet breaks Mithali's long-standing record
With her first, Harmanpreet became India's highest run-scorer in the Women's T20 World Cup. She broke a tie with Mithali, another legend, who scored 726 runs for India in the tournament. Harmanpreet has featured in each of the 10 Women's T20 World Cup editions. The Indian captain has now tallied 762 runs from 40 games at an average of 25.40.
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India's seventh win over Pakistan
As mentioned, India claimed their seventh win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue have lost only two of their nine head-to-head clashes. Overall, this was India's 14th win against Pakistan in WT20Is.