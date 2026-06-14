India claim seventh win over Pakistan in Women's T20 WC

Chase

Pakistan collapse despite positive start

Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza gave Pakistan the required start in the chase. Despite losing the latter, Pakistan were 52/1 after six overs. The end of fielding restrictions brought two more wickets in Ayesha Zafar and Saira Jabeen. Deepti and Shree Charani struck in quick succession. Pakistan's chase went south thereafter. Muneeba, who was well set at 41, departed with an untimely run-out, leaving Pakistan at 75/4.