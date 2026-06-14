Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20 WC
What's the story
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become India's highest run-scorer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet attained the feat with her first run in India's 2026 WT20 WC opener against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. She broke a tie with Mithali Raj, another legend, who scored 726 runs for India in the tournament. Here are the key stats.
Journey
A look at her journey
Harmanpreet has featured in each of the 10 Women's T20 World Cup editions, starting from 2009. Under her leadership, India reached the 2020 final. They were the runners-up, losing to Australia in Melbourne. The Indian captain has now tallied 727-plus runs from 40 games at an average of 24-plus (SR: 112.21). This includes five 50-plus scores, including a ton.
Information
Mithali's long-standing record
In an illustrious career, Mithali scored 726 runs from 24 WT20 World Cup matches at an average of 40.33. Among Indians, Smriti Mandhana is the only other player with 500-plus runs in the tournament (524).
Career
Harmanpreet's illustrious T20I career
Last month, Harmanpreet became the third batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20Is. In an illustrious career, the veteran batter has racked up 4,075-plus runs across 178 innings at over 30. She owns a ton and 17 fifties. Harmanpreet joined Suzie Bates and Mandhana in terms of batters with 4,000-plus runs. Harmanpreet is set to become the first-ever player with 200 T20I caps (male or female).