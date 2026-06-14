Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20 WC

Career

Harmanpreet's illustrious T20I career

Last month, Harmanpreet became the third batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20Is. In an illustrious career, the veteran batter has racked up 4,075-plus runs across 178 innings at over 30. She owns a ton and 17 fifties. Harmanpreet joined Suzie Bates and Mandhana in terms of batters with 4,000-plus runs. Harmanpreet is set to become the first-ever player with 200 T20I caps (male or female).