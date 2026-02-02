T20 World Cup: Pakistan leave for Sri Lanka amid controversy

The Pakistan cricket team has left for Sri Lanka to participate in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , despite the possibility of sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) . This comes after their refusal to play against India in the tournament. Video footage released by the Pakistan Cricket Board showed players donning their new World Cup kit while boarding a bus from a Lahore hotel to reach the airport.

Venue change Pakistan to play all matches in Sri Lanka Despite co-hosting the tournament with India, the Pakistan cricket team will play all of its matches, including knockout rounds, in Sri Lanka. This is due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries. On Sunday, Pakistan shocked the cricketing world when its government ordered the team to participate in the World Cup but boycott a group-stage match against India.

Sanction threat ICC warns of repercussions The PCB has not officially informed the ICC about its decision yet. The global body has warned of repercussions, saying "the position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premises of a global sporting event." It further stated that Pakistan's move was "not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

Player reaction We will do whatever our government says, says Agha After a 3-0 T20I series win over Australia in Lahore, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed that the players would follow government directives. "It's not our decision (to boycott the India game), we can't do anything about it," Agha said. "We will do whatever our government and the (PCB) chairman say."

