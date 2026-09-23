'India benchmark in white-ball cricket': Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson
What's the story
Ahead of the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson has said his young team is ready to take on India. The two teams are likely to clash in a medal match if they win their respective quarter-finals. Hesson drew inspiration from last year's Asia Cup final, where India narrowly defeated Pakistan. He hopes his players can replicate that spirit.
Dominance
'Acknowledging India's dominance'
Hesson acknowledged India's dominance in white-ball cricket, saying "India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that."
He added that the side is preparing as best as it can for a potential clash with India.
"If we get an opportunity to play [India], we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup," he said.
Tournament details
Pakistan's campaign at the Asian Games
Pakistan, along with India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are among the four seeded teams in the Asian Games men's cricket event.
They will start their campaign with a quarterfinal against Group B runners-up on September 28.
This will be their first T20I since their exit from the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight earlier this year.
Hesson defended the Pakistan side despite its recent struggles in Test cricket and off-field controversies.
Team progress
Pakistan T20I side has improved under Hesson
Hesson highlighted the T20I team's improvement over the last 15 months, saying their win percentage has improved.
He said they have lost to India multiple times, but that doesn't mean the T20I side is at a low point.
"We were eighth in the world in T20 cricket when I came in and now have gone up to fifth," Hesson said.
Team selection
Four uncapped players in Pakistan's squad
Sahibzada Farhan will lead the 15-member Pakistan squad at the Asian Games with four uncapped T20I players - Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood.
Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan (wicketkeeper).
In the 2023 Asian Games, Pakistan lost the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh.