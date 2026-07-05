Pakistan name squads for West Indies, England Test series 

Babar

Babar reinstated as Pakistan's Test captain

As mentioned, Babar has been named the new captain of Pakistan's Test cricket team, taking over from Shan Masood. This will be Babar's second stint as Test captain, having previously led the team in 20 matches until 2023. Masood's tenure as Test captain was marred by a series of defeats. He led Pakistan in 16 Tests, losing 12 of them. This is the worst start for any captain in Test history, with no one losing 12 of their first 16 Tests before.