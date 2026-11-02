Pakistan penalized for slow over-rate in ODI tri-series final: Details
What's the story
Pakistan has been penalized five percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during the final of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka. The match was held in Lahore on Saturday. The ICC Code of Conduct states that players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the stipulated time limit.
Acceptance
Shaheen Afridi accepts the penalty
Pakistan's captain, Shaheen Afridi, has accepted the penalty for the slow over-rate and pleaded guilty to the offense. His acceptance has made a formal hearing unnecessary.
The team was found to be one over short after considering time allowances.
Despite this setback, Pakistan managed to chase down a target of 326 runs in the final match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Match highlights
Fakhar Zaman leads Pakistan to victory
Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show as he scored a brilliant 127 runs, leading Pakistan to a three-wicket victory.
Arafat Minhas also contributed significantly with his quickfire 61 off just 31 balls.
The duo helped Pakistan chase down the target in the last over of their innings.
Shaheen Afridi praised his team's bowling comeback in the last 10 overs and highlighted Zaman's crucial knock.
Opposition's performance
Sri Lanka post a strong total
Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 325/8 in their innings, with Kamindu Mendis scoring his maiden ODI century (131 off 128 balls).
He was supported by Pavan Rathnayake, who scored a brisk 77 off just 65 balls. The duo added an impressive 146-run partnership in the middle overs.
However, Pakistan's bowlers pulled things back in the death overs to restrict Sri Lanka from scoring more runs.