Asian Games 2026: Pakistan beat Bangladesh, reach men's cricket final
What's the story
Pakistan became the first finalist of the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition. The Sahibzada Farhan-led side achieved this by defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semifinal at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. The match was reduced to 13 overs per side due to a wet outfield at Korogi Sports Park. And Pakistan chased down 112 in 11.3 overs.
Match details
Bangladesh lose early wickets
Bangladesh, batting first, had a rough start to their innings. They lost three wickets within the first four overs.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim was dismissed for 7, while captain Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon were dismissed cheaply.
Saif Hassan's departure left Bangladesh at 45/4 in the seventh over.
Recovery effort
Hridoy, Mosaddek add crucial runs for Bangladesh
Towhid Hridoy then led Bangladesh's recovery with an impressive 42 off 25 balls, including 2 fours and 4 sixes.
His 53-run stand with Mosaddek Hossain (11) bolstered Bangladesh, who managed 111/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Pakistan's Sufyan Moqim was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/26, while Arafat Minhas took two wickets for 23 runs.
Chase details
Pakistan also falter in powerplay
In reply, Pakistan's chase started on a similar note with captain Sahibzada Farhan dismissed for one run in the first over.
Maaz Sadaqat contributed 15 runs off seven balls before getting out.
Saim Ayub gave some impetus with a quickfire knock of 21 off 12 balls, hitting 2 sixes in the process.
However, Usman Khan was dismissed for 14 in the seventh over, which left Pakistan at 53/4.
Final push
Hasan, Samad guide Pakistan to victory
Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad then steadied the ship.
Nawaz remained unbeaten on 27 off 22 balls while Samad played an explosive knock of 30 off just 15 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six in the process.
The duo added an unbeaten 59-run stand to take Pakistan across the finish line with nine balls to spare.