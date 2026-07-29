Pakistan's lowest totals against West Indies in away Tests

This one datest back to 1958 - the historic 1st Test at the same venue.

Batting first, WI compiled 579/9d, with Conrad Hunte and Everton Weekes scoring tons.

Pakistan received a follow-on after perishing for 106. However, they dramatically saved the match, declaring at 657/8. Hanif Mohammad scored a triple-ton.

The match was drawn when WI were 28/0 in the chase of 185 runs.