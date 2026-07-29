Pakistan's lowest totals against West Indies in away Tests
What's the story
West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series after beating Pakistan at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. The Windies successfully defended 211 after bowling Pakistan out for 120. Jayden Seales took a match-winning five-wicket haul. According to Cricbuzz, Pakistan recorded their third-lowest total against WI in away Tests. Overall, this Pakistan's fifth-lowest Test total versus WI. Have a look at this list.
#1
81 runs, Bridgetown, 2017
Pakistan suffered a similar defeat to West Indies in the 2017 Bridgetown Test.
Batting first, the hosts scored 312, riding on Roston Chase's ton. Pakistan responded with a fine 393.
Shai Hope's defiant 90 then powered WI to 268, which produced a 188-run target for the visitors.
However, Shannon Gabriel's fifer meant WI perished for 81 in the chase.
#2
106 runs, Bridgetown, 1958
This one datest back to 1958 - the historic 1st Test at the same venue.
Batting first, WI compiled 579/9d, with Conrad Hunte and Everton Weekes scoring tons.
Pakistan received a follow-on after perishing for 106. However, they dramatically saved the match, declaring at 657/8. Hanif Mohammad scored a triple-ton.
The match was drawn when WI were 28/0 in the chase of 185 runs.
#3
120 runs, Tarouba, 2026
As mentioned, the 2026 Tarouba Test between West Indies and Pakistan is the latest entrant here.
The hosts racked up 311 in the first innings before Pakistan responded with 282. Greaves's fifer laid the foundation for this win.
Pakistan bounced back by folding the Windies for 181 in the third innings. Despite Babar Azam's half-century, they perished for 120 in the chase.