Can Pakistan qualify for T20 WC semi-finals? Scenarios
What's the story
Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are still alive, thanks to England's victory over New Zealand in their last Super 8 match. The Harry Brook-led side beat the Kiwis by four wickets on Friday at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. The win not only kept England unbeaten in the Super 8 stage but also gave Pakistan a fighting chance for a spot in the semis.
Qualification scenario
England's win over NZ boosts Pakistan's chances
England's win over New Zealand has opened the door for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. The English team now tops Super 8 Group 2 with six points from three matches. New Zealand are currently second with three points from as many matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.390. Meanwhile, Pakistan sit third on the table with one point from two matches and a net run rate of -0.461, still in contention for qualification.
Victory requirements
How can Pakistan qualify for semis?
To qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by around 64 runs or chase down any Sri Lankan target in about 13.1 overs. If they do this, Pakistan will be level with New Zealand on three points but will have a better net run rate to qualify for the semis. The match is scheduled for Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Match conditions
Weather forecast for the match
The weather in Pallekele is also favorable for Pakistan, with no rain forecast during the match. Cloudy conditions are expected but the absence of rain will further boost Pakistan's chances against Sri Lanka, who have lost three consecutive matches to Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand. Everything seems to be in place for Pakistan and they just need to perform on the field in this crucial encounter.