T20 World Cup: England down New Zealand in Super 8s

England downed New Zealand in a crucial 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , Super 8s Group 2, clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. New Zealand scored 159 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In response, England were reduced to 2/2 before the side fought back and claimed a 4-wicket win. England scored 161/6 in 19.3 overs. Here are further details and stats.

Summary Summary of the NZ innings New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert added 64 runs for the opening wicket before both batsmen fell in quick succession. A 31-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips helped the Kiwis. However, England fought back with regular scalps and restricted the side to 159/7. England spinners Adil Rashid (2/28), Rehan Ahmed (2/28) and Will Jacks (2/23) shone.

Seifert Seifert races past 200 runs in 2026 T20 World Cup Seifert scored a 25-ball 35 with the help of three fours and two sixes. The veteran Kiwi batter has raced to 2,169 T20I runs from 88 matches at 30.54. In 7 2026 T20 World Cup matches (6 innings), he has 216 runs at 43.20. Overall in T20s, Seifert now has 7,302 runs from 314 matches (289 innings) at 28.86.

Information Allen shines with a 29-run cameo Allen scored a 19-ball 29, hitting three sixes. With this knock, Allen now has 189 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup from six innings at 37.80. Overall in 60 T20Is, Allen has 1,554 runs at 27.26.

Phillips Phillips gets to 277 T20I runs against England at 39.57 Phillips was the top run-scorer for New Zealand. He managed 39 runs off 28 balls, slamming a six and four fours. From 95 T20Is (84 innings), Phillips now has 2,281 runs at 32.12. In 23 T20 World Cup games, Phillips has 540 runs 17 innings at 36. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 T20Is against England, Phillips has got to 277 runs at 39.57.

Rashid Rashid gets to 42 T20 World Cup wickets Rashid picked 2/28 from 4 overs. He has raced to 161 T20I scalps from 144 matches (137 innings) at 23.27. In 37 T20 World Cup games, Rashid now has 42 wickets at 22.45. Versus New Zealand, Rashid has 17 T20I wickets at 28.29. Overall, Rashid has 410 T20 scalps from 363 matches at 22.59.

Information England get the job done England were handed a double blow early on. Thereafter, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell added 48 runs. England were 117/6 at one stage thereafter, before Jacks and Rehan Ahmed shone with unbeaten knocks. Rachin Ravindra claimed 3/19 from 4 overs.

Jacks All-round Jacks shines in his 250th T20 appearance Jacks managed 2/23 from 4 overs. Jacks now has 14 T20I wickets at 19.42. This was Jacks' 250th T20 appearance. Jacks now has 91 scalps at 22.06 from 123 innings. With the bat, he managed an unbeaten 18-ball 32. He hit 4 fours and a six. Jacks has amassed 6,314 runs T20 runs from 233 innings at 29.36.

Buttler Jos Buttler records his 29th duck in T20s Buttler now owns 10 ducks in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 154 matches (142 innings), he has 4,012 runs at 33.71. Against the Kiwis, Buttler has recorded his maiden T20I duck from 19 matches (15 innings). He owns 364 runs at 33.09. At the T20 World Cup, Buttler now owns three ducks from 42 matches. He has amassed 1,075 runs at 34.67.

Ducks 29th T20 duck for Buttler Playing his 492nd T20, Buttler has 13,820 runs from 463 innings at 34.98. This was his 29th duck in the 20-over format. Buttler averages a paltry 8.85 in the 2026 T20 World Cup. From 7 matches, he has managed 62 runs. His strike rate is a dismal 106.89. He has hit 7 fours and a six.