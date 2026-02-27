England's Jos Buttler records his 29th duck in T20s: Stats

Jos Buttler 's disastrous ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign continued. The veteran England opener perished for a two-ball duck against New Zealand in Match 49 of the event. The Super 8s Group 2 clash in Colombo witnessed New Zealand scoring 159/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 160, England lost both their openers early on to be reduced to 2/2. Here are further details.

Information Buttler gets dismissed by Lockie Ferguson NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson got Buttler out off the 2nd ball in the 2nd over. A short of a length ball saw Buttler trying to push off the back foot. The veteran wicketkeeper batter derived an outside edge with Tim Seifert completing the catch.

Numbers 10th T20I duck for Buttler, maiden one versus NZ Buttler now owns 10 ducks in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 154 matches (142 innings), he has 4,012 runs at 33.71. Against the Kiwis, Buttler has recorded his maiden T20I duck from 19 matches (15 innings). He owns 364 runs at 33.09. At the T20 World Cup, Buttler now owns three ducks from 42 matches. He has amassed 1,075 runs at 34.67.

Information Buttler's overall T20 returns Playing his 492nd T20, Buttler has 13,820 runs from 463 innings at 34.98. This was his 29th duck in the 20-over format.

