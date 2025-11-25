Pakistan Tri-Series: Sri Lanka bounce back with win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka claimed a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Match 5 of the 2025 Pakistan T20I Tri-Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Lankans successfully chased down 147 in just 16.2 overs, with opener Pathum Nissanka scoring an unbeaten 98 (58). He laid the foundation for this win with a 58-run opening stand with Kamil Mishara. Earlier, SL's concerted bowling effort stopped Zimbabwe at 146/5.

Zimbabwe How Zimbabwe's innings panned out Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a steady start, losing Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) and Dion Myers (6) in the first three overs. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana knocked over the two batters. Despite a 36-run stand between Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe were down to 53/3. Contributions from Sikandar Raza (37 off 29 balls) and Ryan Burl (37* off 26 balls) later powered Zimbabwe past 140.

Bowling What about SL bowlers? The Lankans rode on magnificent spells from spinners Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The two bowlers recorded identical figures of 4-0-23-2. Meanwhile, skipper Dasun Shanaka chipped in with a wicket. In 88 T20Is, Hasaranga has raced to 144 wickets at an incredible average of 15.68. He remains the only bowler with over 100 T20I wickets for SL. And Theekshana has 69 T20I wickets at 26.65.

Chase Nissanka stars in straightforward chase Nissanka single-handedly powered SL to a straightforward victory. After negotiating the first over bowled by Richard Ngarava, he hammered 3 boundaries in the next. In the fifth over, Nissanka hammered Tinotenda Maposa for 4 successive fours, which brought up SL's 50. Nissanka kept the run-rate in check despite losing Kamil Mishara in the fifth over. His 58-ball 98* had 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Runs Most T20I runs for SL According to ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka became the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He went past Kusal Perera, who currently has 2,305 runs from 91 T20Is. Nissanka, who brought up his 18th half-century, has raced to 2,326 runs at an average of 32.30. His tally also includes a ton. The Lankan opener has a strike rate of 126.89 in the format.