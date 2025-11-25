Pathum Nissanka becomes Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in T20Is: Stats

Pathum Nissanka starred in Sri Lanka's nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series with an unbeaten half-century. He fell short of a ton (98*), helping the Lankans chase down 147 in 16.2 overs. He laid the foundation for this win with a 58-run opening stand with Kamil Mishara. With this, Nissanka also became the highest run-scorer for SL in T20I cricket.

Knock Nissanka propels SL single-handedly After negotiating the first over bowled by Richard Ngarava, Nissanka hammered 3 boundaries in the next, kick-starting SL's chase. In the fifth over, Nissanka hammered Tinotenda Maposa for 4 successive fours, which brought up SL's 50. Nissanka kept the run-rate in check despite losing Kamil Mishara in the fifth over. His 58-ball 98* was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Stats Most T20I runs for SL As mentioned, Nissanka became the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He went past Kusal Perera, who currently has 2,305 runs from 91 T20Is. Nissanka, who brought up his 18th half-century, has raced to 2,326 runs at an average of 32.30. His tally also includes a ton. The Lankan opener has a strike rate of 126.89 in the format.