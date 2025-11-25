Pathum Nissanka becomes Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Pathum Nissanka starred in Sri Lanka's nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series with an unbeaten half-century. He fell short of a ton (98*), helping the Lankans chase down 147 in 16.2 overs. He laid the foundation for this win with a 58-run opening stand with Kamil Mishara. With this, Nissanka also became the highest run-scorer for SL in T20I cricket.
Knock
Nissanka propels SL single-handedly
After negotiating the first over bowled by Richard Ngarava, Nissanka hammered 3 boundaries in the next, kick-starting SL's chase. In the fifth over, Nissanka hammered Tinotenda Maposa for 4 successive fours, which brought up SL's 50. Nissanka kept the run-rate in check despite losing Kamil Mishara in the fifth over. His 58-ball 98* was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
Most T20I runs for SL
As mentioned, Nissanka became the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He went past Kusal Perera, who currently has 2,305 runs from 91 T20Is. Nissanka, who brought up his 18th half-century, has raced to 2,326 runs at an average of 32.30. His tally also includes a ton. The Lankan opener has a strike rate of 126.89 in the format.
Information
Nissanka gets past 600 T20I runs in 2025
Nissanka has been in splendid form in 2025. He has racked up 606 runs from 16 T20Is at an average of 40.40 this year. The Lankan opener has a strike rate of 149.62 in this regard (100s: 1 and 50s: 4).