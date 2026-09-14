Pakistan set to play Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India
What's the story
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed that Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The event is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, at the hockey stadiums of Jalandhar and Mohali. Along with India and Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea are also set to compete in this prestigious tournament.
Tournament details
Two reserve teams included
The Asian Champions Trophy, an annual event under the Asian Hockey Federation, will also have two reserve teams, Oman and Bangladesh. This is in case any of the main teams withdraw from the competition.
India come into this tournament as defending champions after winning titles in 2023 (Chennai) and 2024 (Hulunbuir, China).
Clarification
What about India-Pakistan bilateral series?
According to a PTI report, Mann clarified that there are no issues with multinational tournaments, but individual series between India and Pakistan may not be possible.
This clarification comes in light of the central sports policy regarding Pakistan, which prohibits bilateral engagements due to India's military offensive last year after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people.
Ministry's position
India won't stop Pakistan from playing
Despite the central sports policy, the Sports Ministry has said that India will not stop athletes from Pakistan from playing here for multilateral engagements. This is in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
However, it is worth noting that Pakistan had pulled out of last year's Junior World Cup of hockey in Tamil Nadu over high tensions between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.
Event preparation
Mann assures full support from Punjab
Mann assured full support from Punjab for the successful organization of this historic tournament.
He said that league-stage matches will be held in Jalandhar while the semi-final and the final will be played at Mohali stadium.
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also attended the event and reiterated that the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan is "excellent."