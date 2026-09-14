Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Pakistan set to play Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India
Pakistan set to play Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India
The tournament will be held in Punjab

Pakistan set to play Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India

By Parth Dhall
Sep 14, 2026
03:02 pm
What's the story

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed that Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The event is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, at the hockey stadiums of Jalandhar and Mohali. Along with India and Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea are also set to compete in this prestigious tournament.

Tournament details

Two reserve teams included

The Asian Champions Trophy, an annual event under the Asian Hockey Federation, will also have two reserve teams, Oman and Bangladesh. This is in case any of the main teams withdraw from the competition.

India come into this tournament as defending champions after winning titles in 2023 (Chennai) and 2024 (Hulunbuir, China).

Clarification

What about India-Pakistan bilateral series?

According to a PTI report, Mann clarified that there are no issues with multinational tournaments, but individual series between India and Pakistan may not be possible.

This clarification comes in light of the central sports policy regarding Pakistan, which prohibits bilateral engagements due to India's military offensive last year after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministry's position

India won't stop Pakistan from playing

Despite the central sports policy, the Sports Ministry has said that India will not stop athletes from Pakistan from playing here for multilateral engagements. This is in accordance with the Olympic Charter.

However, it is worth noting that Pakistan had pulled out of last year's Junior World Cup of hockey in Tamil Nadu over high tensions between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Event preparation

Mann assures full support from Punjab

Mann assured full support from Punjab for the successful organization of this historic tournament.

He said that league-stage matches will be held in Jalandhar while the semi-final and the final will be played at Mohali stadium.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also attended the event and reiterated that the relationship between the hockey federations of India and Pakistan is "excellent."

ADVERTISEMENT