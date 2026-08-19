ODI tri-series is back! Pakistan to host England, Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan will host a thrilling ODI tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and England in October. The tournament, which will kick off on October 18 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka, is seen as an important preparatory event ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year. The matches will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore, culminating with the final on October 31.
Upcoming matches
Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka
After the ODI tri-series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series.
The first Test will be played from November 9 in Rawalpindi, while the second will take place in Lahore from November 17 to 21.
The two teams are also set to play a three-match T20I series before the ODI tri-series.
Team status
Pakistan's form in Tests
Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, finishing last in the previous cycle.
The team has lost 13 out of their last 18 Tests, including a record eight consecutive away defeats.
They recently ended this streak with a drawn series against West Indies but still have a long way to go.
Pakistan are currently featuring in a three-match Test series.
Series
Reviving triangular ODI series
Ask any ardent cricket fan, and they would tell you how popular the tri-series were during the 2000s.
Remember the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led army that defeated Australia in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank finals Down Under? That was some statement!
Perhaps it is time to revive the triangular or quadrangular series, which would reduce repetitive bilateral contests while making ODIs more compelling.