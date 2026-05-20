Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub ruled out of Australia ODIs

Pakistan 's cricket team has suffered a major blow ahead of the impending ODI series against Australia. Star openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have been ruled out due to injuries. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that both players are still recovering and have been advised to continue their rehabilitation programs under the supervision of PCB's medical panel.

Recovery process Nature of injuries not disclosed The nature of Zaman and Ayub's injuries has not been revealed by the PCB, nor have they given an estimated recovery time. However, sources suggest that both players are dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Zaman has a history of missing games due to a chronic knee problem, while Ayub is said to have aggravated his ankle injury during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ayub had also previously fractured his right ankle while fielding in the 2nd Test against South Africa last year.

Match history Last ODI appearance for Zaman and Ayub The last time Zaman and Ayub played an ODI was in November last year against Sri Lanka at home. Pakistan lost the ODI series 1-2 in Bangladesh, where neither player was part of the squad. The PCB is yet to announce their replacements for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts on May 30 in Rawalpindi.

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