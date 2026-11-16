2nd Test: Pakistan, SL head to decider after drawn affair
What's the story
The second and final Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to begin in Rawalpindi on November 17. After a hard-fought draw in the opener, both teams will be looking to draw first blood. Since bad light interrupted play quite often in the opening Test, the two camps would hope for a full-fledged affair. Here's the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and conditions
The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be better this week than it was for the first Test.
However, with reduced sunset times, some early finishes due to bad light are possible.
Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi pitch, which was flat in the opener, is expected to be drier. Notably, both sides crossed the 400-run mark in the first innings.
Match analysis
Main challenge for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's main challenge in Tests this year has been taking 20 wickets. This was also the case in the 1st Test, where Pakistan scored 434/9d and 284/8.
Despite having three frontline seamers and a seam-bowling all-rounder in their XI for the first Test, they struggled with control on the first morning.
Meanwhile, Pakistan showed resilience as four of their top five batsmen scored 50-plus runs in the first innings.
Team changes
What to expect from the Playing XIs?
Pakistan (Likely XI): Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, and Saqib Khan.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka might bring in Prabath Jayasuriya in place of a seamer.
Sri Lanka (Likely XI): Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicket-keeper), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando.
Information
Head-to-head record
As per Cricinfo, the two sides have met 60 times in whites. Pakistan have claimed 23 wins compared to Sri Lanka's 17. Meanwhile, a total of 20 matches have been drawn. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 9-6 at home.
Numbers
Players in spotlight
Dinusha, who made his Test debut last year, has been in sublime form of late. He tops the run tally this year, having scored 615 runs from five Tests at 87.85, including three tons.
Dhananjaya de Silva also averages 51.66 this year.
Pakistani pacer Saqib Khan, who made a sensational Test debut, claiming a seven-fer, will also be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam continues to search for his maiden Test century in nearly four years.
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