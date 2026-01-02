J&K police launch probe after cricketer sports Palestinian flag helmet

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a preliminary investigation into a cricketer's act of wearing a helmet with the Palestinian﻿ flag. The incident took place during a private cricket tournament match in Jammu on Thursday. The player, identified as Furqan Bhat from Tangipuna, Pulwama, was seen sporting the flag on his helmet while playing at K C Door in Muthi.

Investigation details Police launch inquiry into the incident A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that a video of Ul Haq had gone viral on social media. Given the "sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications," a 14-day preliminary inquiry has been launched at Domana police station. The investigation will look into facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages related to this incident.

Statement What did police say? "One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu," police said in an official statement, according to India Today. While the cricketer has been identified as Furqan Bhat, the tournament organiser is Zahid Bhat.