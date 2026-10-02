ODI WC: Sourav Ganguly highlights the importance of Hardik Pandya

Ganguly stressed on the importance of Pandya in India's World Cup balance.

"That's one of Gambhir's and the team's biggest challenges, to get him fit on the park," he told JioStar.

The former captain added that if Pandya is injured, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a second option.

However, he also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could be another potential replacement due to his batting prowess at number seven.