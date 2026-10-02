ODI WC: Sourav Ganguly highlights the importance of Hardik Pandya
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has said that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be key to India's balance in the upcoming 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 2 to November 21. Ganguly emphasized that head coach Gautam Gambhir's biggest challenge would be keeping Pandya fit and match-ready for the marquee event.
Team dynamics
Pandya's fitness a concern for Team India: Ganguly
Ganguly stressed on the importance of Pandya in India's World Cup balance.
"That's one of Gambhir's and the team's biggest challenges, to get him fit on the park," he told JioStar.
The former captain added that if Pandya is injured, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a second option.
However, he also suggested that Ravindra Jadeja could be another potential replacement due to his batting prowess at number seven.
Strategic requirements
Need for a seaming all-rounder in South Africa
Ganguly highlighted the need for a seaming all-rounder in South Africa in October.
He said, "But I think in October in South Africa, you will need a seaming all-rounder because none of the top five batters bowl. So you will have to get that fifth or sixth bowling option from somewhere."
This, he believes, is an area where India need to identify the right player.
Match strategy
Ganguly on India's World Cup schedule
Commenting on India's World Cup campaign, Ganguly said he was happy to see India start against Australia instead of arch-rivals Pakistan.
He said, "You have to play two good teams at any stage. It doesn't matter whether it comes first or whether it comes later."
The former captain also expressed his excitement for the India-South Africa game, which will probably take place in the second round.
Injury
Hardik Pandya to miss Australia A series
Pandya's comeback to competitive cricket has been pushed back yet again.
He was ruled out of the upcoming A series against Australia in Puducherry, starting October 6.
Hardik, who was set to feature in the One-Dayers, had complained of pain in his right shin at the end of last month and underwent a fresh set of scans.
He is now also doubtful to recover in time for the five T20Is.
Shin
Recurring issue with his shin
The recurring issue with his shin has set back all the progress Pandya made at the BCCI Centre of Excellence over the last few months.
This was also the same problem that kept him out of selection for Afghanistan T20Is.
He was also in contention for a late entry into the Asian Games, but this unfortunate turn of events happened just ahead of selection day.
Gambhir
'Can't bowl 10 overs': Gambhir on Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence
Last month, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir had provided an update on Pandya's fitness after the team's 3-0 T20I series victory over Afghanistan.
Gambhir said that the all-rounder is not yet match-ready and can't bowl a full quota of 10 overs in an ODI.
The Mumbai Indians captain has been out of action for the national team since IPL 2026 due to multiple injuries, hampering India's preparation for the ODI World Cup.