Paraguay Senator demands apology from Mbappé in 'colonized' row

Accusations

'You showed arrogance before and during the match'

Amarilla responded to Mbappé with an open letter on social media. She accused Mbappé of showing arrogance before and during the match against Paraguay. She referred to his comment, "If we have to get our hands dirty, let's get dirty," as an indication of contempt toward her team. During the match, she said, he showed contempt for each player and used an aggressive phrase in Latin America.