Paraguay Senator demands apology from Mbappé in 'colonized' row
What's the story
Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has demanded an apology from France captain Kylian Mbappé amid a controversy that erupted after their recent FIFA World Cup match. The dispute began when Amarilla called Mbappé a "colonised Cameroonian" who was "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly," after France's narrow win over Paraguay in the Round of 16.
Reply
How Mbappé replied
Taking exception to Amarilla's choice of words, Mbappé responded with a strongly worded statement. "Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition," he wrote, adding that "the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman..."
Clarification
Amarilla's long-standing connection with France
In her letter, Amarilla clarified that her issue was with Mbappé and not France or its national team. She spoke of her long-standing connection with France, having studied at a French school from age two to 17. "I speak French, and I love visiting France," she wrote, adding that she spent last Christmas in Courchevel and welcomed the New Year in Saint-Tropez. She also deleted her previous post.
Accusations
'You showed arrogance before and during the match'
Amarilla responded to Mbappé with an open letter on social media. She accused Mbappé of showing arrogance before and during the match against Paraguay. She referred to his comment, "If we have to get our hands dirty, let's get dirty," as an indication of contempt toward her team. During the match, she said, he showed contempt for each player and used an aggressive phrase in Latin America.
Post-match criticism
Amarilla slams Mbappe for not shaking hands with goalkeeper
Amarilla also slammed Mbappé for not shaking hands with Paraguay's goalkeeper after the match. She said this was unacceptable, as respect between rivals is sacred. "You displayed your contempt, your arrogance, and your poor manners in a single second," she wrote. This behavior hurt her and her country deeply, she added.
Demands
Legal action possible for gender violence, warns Amarilla
Amarilla demanded that Mbappé retract his statement and apologize to her. She warned him of possible legal action for gender violence if he didn't comply. "You don't know me; you have no idea who I am," she wrote, emphasizing her position as a Senator elected by the people of Paraguay. "I represent my country because I was elected in free elections," she added.