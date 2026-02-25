Ranji Trophy final: Dogra, Wadhawan hammer fifties for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) continue their dominance over Karnataka in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final in Hubli. On Day 2, the team's captain Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored half-centuries to power J&K past 400 in the first innings. They recorded a century stand for the fifth wicket en route to their respective fifties. Here we decode their performance and records.

Batting duo Partnership helps J&K recover after early dismissals The partnership between Dogra and Wadhawan helped J&K stabilize their innings after the eary dismissals of Shubham Pundir (121) and Abdul Samad (61) on Day 2. Despite these setbacks, Dogra and Wadhawan provided a solid batting display to keep J&K in a strong position. They added 110 in pair before Shikhar Shetty broke the partnership by trapping Wadhawan for 70. Dogra also scored exactly 70 before falling to Shreyas Gopal. J&K were 471/6 at the time of Dogra's dismissal.

Dogra Sixth 50-plus score of the season for Dogra Dogra's 70 off 166 balls was laced with eight fours. This was his fourth fifty across 15 innings this season, as he also owns a couple of hundreds. His season tally now reads 621 runs at 44.35. Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 41-year-old Dogra has raced to 1,0587 runs from 153 matches at 48-plus. This tally now includes 37 fifties and 34 tons. Earlier in the season, Dogra became the second player to complete 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history.

