Ranji Trophy final: Dogra, Wadhawan hammer fifties for J&K
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) continue their dominance over Karnataka in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final in Hubli. On Day 2, the team's captain Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored half-centuries to power J&K past 400 in the first innings. They recorded a century stand for the fifth wicket en route to their respective fifties. Here we decode their performance and records.
Batting duo
Partnership helps J&K recover after early dismissals
The partnership between Dogra and Wadhawan helped J&K stabilize their innings after the eary dismissals of Shubham Pundir (121) and Abdul Samad (61) on Day 2. Despite these setbacks, Dogra and Wadhawan provided a solid batting display to keep J&K in a strong position. They added 110 in pair before Shikhar Shetty broke the partnership by trapping Wadhawan for 70. Dogra also scored exactly 70 before falling to Shreyas Gopal. J&K were 471/6 at the time of Dogra's dismissal.
Dogra
Sixth 50-plus score of the season for Dogra
Dogra's 70 off 166 balls was laced with eight fours. This was his fourth fifty across 15 innings this season, as he also owns a couple of hundreds. His season tally now reads 621 runs at 44.35. Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 41-year-old Dogra has raced to 1,0587 runs from 153 matches at 48-plus. This tally now includes 37 fifties and 34 tons. Earlier in the season, Dogra became the second player to complete 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history.
Wadhawan
A look at Wadhawan's numbers
Wadhawan smashed nine fours in his 109-ball 70. The keeper-batter has completed 474 runs from 13 innings this season at 36.46. This was his second fifty (100: 1). The 24-year-old Wadhwan has taken his FC tally to 890 runs from 16 matches at 38-plus. He now boasts six fifties and a hundred.