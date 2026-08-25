SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara slams 80 in his second Test: Stats 

India had declared their first innings at a whopping total of 503/9 on Day 2.

Sri Lanka's innings started on a shaky note as they were reduced to 35/3.

However, Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) staged a remarkable recovery with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Sooriyabandara mixed caution with aggression in his innings, hitting nine boundaries.

The batter continued to tackle the bowlers well before falling to Ravindra Jadeja in the 45th over.

Sri Lanka were 171/6 at the time of his dismissal.